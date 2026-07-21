Five die trying to save swimmer in Ohio river

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A view of the Scioto River near where multiple people died after several of them went into the water to help another person who was struggling to swim on Monday July 20 2026 in Powell, Ohio, US. Picture:

Five people have died on a river in Ohio, US, after several of them went into the water to help another person who was struggling to swim, authorities said on Monday.

The group had gathered Sunday along the Scioto River in the Columbus suburb of Powell when one of them went into the river for a swim.

“That’s when the tragedy started to occur,” Delaware county sheriff Jeffrey Balzer said at a news conference. He said others who jumped in to help also began struggling.

A motorist called 911 after spotting a frightened child with the group who was running along a nearby road to seek help, Balzer said.

Rescue crews searching the water later Sunday found two women who were pronounced dead at a hospital, Balzer said.

The bodies of three men were found in the river on Monday, said Tracy Whited, a spokesperson for the Delaware county sheriff’s office.

Authorities did not say exactly where the victims were found.

The river was running high and fast on Sunday, according to data from a US Geological Survey water gauge at the nearby dam. The data shows the water was flowing at a rate of about 350 cubic feet (about 10m3) per second on Sunday — more than a fourfold increase over a three-day span and more than double the average rate.

A section of the Scioto River's shore is seen in the Columbus suburb of Powell, Ohio. Picture: (Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos)

The tragedy occurred two days after five people were killed in southern Utah after a flash flood swept through scenic red rock canyons during a hiking excursion.

The Ohio sheriff said the child who ran for help, prompting the 911 call, has been placed in the care of family services along with another child under the age of 10. Authorities were working on notifying relatives of the victims, he said.

Balzer said people who gather near water must be aware of the conditions and take precautions.

“Know your skill level before you get in the water. Are you a confident swimmer?” Balzer said. “Make sure you have other people around in case something goes wrong to notify someone.”

AP