US military identifies third service member believed to have been killed in Iranian attack

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The US state department said in a new warning to Americans that 'Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world'. Picture:

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The US military has confirmed a third service member is believed to have been killed in Friday’s attack on a base in Jordan, and identified the person as Sgt Angel Rampersad, 28, of New York.

The confirmation brings the death toll to 18 US service members killed since the war began.

The US military has also identified a soldier killed while disarming an Iranian drone in Iraq as Sgt Michael Emmanuel Swinton from North Carolina. The military said on Tuesday Swinton would receive a Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Combat Action Badge, and be promoted to staff sergeant.

On Monday, the Pentagon identified 1st Lt Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Pvt Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, as the two other soldiers killed in Jordan in Friday’s attacks.

The soldiers were killed by Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks in the first troop deaths from direct Iranian fire since the opening days of the war. They were deployed to support a US mission against the Islamic State group, a US central command statement said.

After the attack, US central command announced two service members were killed and another was missing. The next day, the military command said troops found unidentified remains and an examination process to verify the remains was under way.

The Pentagon said Rampersad is believed to be the missing soldier, her official status is “duty status whereabouts unknown” and she is “believed to be deceased”.

Rampersad belonged to the same unit as Gonzales, the 10th army air & missile defence command based in Ansbach, Germany.

Swinton, a 30-year-old father, had served for nearly a decade, according to his family and a military statement. He will receive a Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Combat Action Badge, and will be promoted to staff sergeant. The army said it was investigating the circumstances of his death on Sunday at an air base in Irbil.

He leaves behind a six-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter, his mother said.

“I will never recover from this,” his wife, Mia Gonzalez-Swinton, posted on Monday on Facebook. “We had so many plans for when you got back, I’m sick to my stomach.” She said she was notified on Sunday that he had been killed.

His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched, the laughter he shared, the strength he gave others, and the unconditional love he poured into his family. He will forever be missed, forever honoured, and forever our hero — Christel Swinton Andujar, mother of Sgt Michael Emmanuel Swinton

His wife and kids were the centre of his world, said his mother, Christel Swinton Andujar.

“His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched, the laughter he shared, the strength he gave others, and the unconditional love he poured into his family,” she said via text message. “He will forever be missed, forever honoured, and forever our hero.”

Two US army soldiers were killed in Jordan last week while defending against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. They were the first US troop deaths from direct Iranian fire since the opening days of the war.

Renewed fighting between the US and Iran is in its 10th day, with both sides launching barrages of strikes. Iran has attacked US allies in the region, and American soldiers are stationed across the Middle East.

Iranian authorities said US strikes in the past three weeks have killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 500.

Both sides have targeted civilian infrastructure relied on by millions of people. Workers on ships, and foreign workers and others in Gulf nations, Israel and Lebanon have died in the conflict.

The US state department said in a new warning to Americans that “Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or at locations associated with the US and Americans throughout the world”.

US President Donald Trump has said the war is necessary to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons. He faces political pressure to bring the war to a close and avoid the kind of prolonged Middle East conflict he had campaigned against. The escalation has pushed oil prices higher in recent weeks.

AP