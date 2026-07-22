What to know about the ‘Cockroaches’ protest movement challenging India’s establishment

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A protestor receives a food package from a supporter at the site where thousands assembled to join a protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party in New Delhi on July 22 2026. Picture:

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What began as an online joke has evolved into one of the most significant protest movements in India, which is being led by young people hoping to change the established political structure and the damage they believe the government has caused.

Calling themselves the “Cockroaches”, young Indians are channelling anger over failings in the education system into a broader campaign for government accountability. In doing so, they also have mounted one of the most visible public challenges in recent years to the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Court remark sparks youth movement

The immediate trigger for the protests was public anger over alleged leaks of some of India’s most competitive entrance examinations for medical colleges and government jobs. The exams are a pathway to stable employment and upward social mobility for millions of Indians. The possibility the exams have been shared in advance often force authorities to cancel or repeat tests, leaving students with months or years of lost preparation and uncertainty.

The movement began in May when India’s supreme court chief justice Surya Kant, during an unrelated court hearing, compared some unemployed young people to “cockroaches”. The remark sparked an online backlash, prompting Boston University student Abhijeet Dipke to launch the Cockroach Janta Party, or Cockroach People’s Party.

Many young Indians embraced the remark and adopted the cockroach as an emblem of resilience. The campaign exploded on social media, attracting more than 21-million Instagram followers within days. Supporters posted memes, mock campaign slogans and satirical commentary targeting Modi’s government over unemployment, limited job opportunities and economic pressures.

The movement took on a street presence in June when Dipke returned to India from the US and began organising protests across cities and university campuses that drew hundreds. Plans to stage a sit-in at Jantar Mantar, a prominent protest site in New Delhi, gained nationwide attention.

Since then the movement has demanded the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, examination system reforms and compensation for families of students who died by suicide after exam paper leaks.

Protests expand beyond student issues

The New Delhi sit-in initially drew a few hundred daily protesters, but the turnout soon grew into the thousands. The movement gathered more momentum after prominent activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the demonstration and began a hunger strike that has lasted more than three weeks. Police forcibly transferred Wangchuk to hospital at the weekend.

As the protests have grown, they have embodied broader frustrations over government accountability and the prospects of young people. Many protesters said they have lost trust in institutions, including the education system, political leadership, the judiciary and the media.

The movement also has attracted professionals and families beyond the core student base. Supporters across India have ordered food online with directions to share the deliveries with anyone at the protest sites.

The movement’s appeal has widened partly because of the lack of a traditional political party structure. Organisers said volunteers and supporters fund their own travel to protests and rely on social media for mobilisation.

Government response has evolved as protests grow

The government initially rejected demands for talks with protesters. Pradhan accused protesters of working against the country’s interests and said the government had resolved the crisis by ordering fresh examinations.

The official stance began to shift only after the movement escalated. Police used tear gas and batons after thousands of demonstrators on Monday tried to push through security barricades during their march to parliament as lawmakers returned for the monsoon session.

The crackdown led to public anger. A government minister later met movement representatives in the first visible outreach, but the talks failed to ease tensions.

Pressure also mounted after opposition leader Rahul Gandhi staged a sit-in outside Modi’s residence on Tuesday, thrusting the Cockroaches to the centre of India’s political debate.

Under mounting pressure, Pradhan said the government was committed to “addressing every genuine concern of our youth” during the ongoing parliament session, but did not say whether he will resign, which remains a core demand of the protesters.

Protests have become a challenge for Modi

The movement’s rapid spread beyond student groups points to growing frustration among young Indians and resembles a broader trend across South Asia, where youths have played a central role in anti-government movements in recent years.

Though India’s opposition parties remain divided and political space for criticism has shrunk under Modi, the ruling government must face the unusual challenge of a decentralised movement of young people rather than established political organisations.

Opposition parties and rights activists have backed the campaign, framing it as a broader fight for democratic accountability and the right to peaceful protest. The movement has also given India’s opposition a potent platforms to broaden its appeal among young voters while challenging Modi’s government across ideological lines.

With hundreds of millions of voters under 35, including millions of first-time voters, India’s youth are a crucial voting bloc. Their growing frustration could have wider political implications ahead of future elections.

AP