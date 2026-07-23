Families in Guyana demand answers as anger grows after 100 drown in ferry accident

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A growing number of Guyanese are questioning why it took so long to rescue people, with some survivors saying they spent hours in the water. Picture:

Guyana’s government is under pressure to explain why a state-run ferry sank over the weekend, killing an estimated 100 people. Officials are telling an increasingly frustrated population to await the conclusion of an official investigation.

Authorities said 76 of the 179 passengers believed to be aboard the ferry survived the South American nation’s worst maritime disaster on record. By Wednesday 65 bodies had been recovered as divers searched for nearly 40 more with help from naval assets from Brazil and Trinidad and Tobago.

Dozens of Guyanese continued to gather in the northern town of Charity, hoping that the bodies of their missing loved ones would be found.

“I know my baby is in that boat,” said Samantha Ramin, who lost two of her three children.

The people load and load and load the steamer. It was packed, packed, packed all downstairs — Leon Murray, survivor

Crews recovered the body of her young daughter, but her baby boy is still missing.

“I know he is down there,” she said. “I want to see them find my baby.”

The 87-year-old ferry, MV Barima, set sail on Saturday from the capital, Georgetown, to Port Kaituma when it began taking on water and capsized in Atlantic waters off the Essequibo coast. Though the ship’s manifest listed 116 passengers and 17 crew, authorities believe 179 people were on board.

A growing number of Guyanese are questioning why it took so long to rescue people, with some survivors saying they spent hours in the water.

As the search continues, survivors have also complained that the vessel was overloaded with people and cargo, including heavy-duty engines, a few vehicles, large fuel containers, all-terrain vehicles and commercial cargo.

A survivor identified as Leon Murray told reporters that he believed the ferry was overloaded compared with the dozens of other times he had travelled on it. “The people load and load and load the steamer,” he said. “It was packed, packed, packed all downstairs.”

Murray and other survivors have told reporters that the ferry encountered engine problems just hours after its departure but that crew fixed it en route instead of turning back. He also accused crew members of ignoring suggestions that the ferry was taking on water: “They told us this is normal.”

Government officials have said the ferry was under capacity in passengers and cargo but stressed that there are too many differing accounts of what transpired to reach a definitive conclusion.

We have nothing to hide. People will be held responsible ... There will be no exceptions and no tolerance for actions that place innocent lives at risk — Prime Minister Mark Phillips

Maritime Agency director Stephen Thomas said officials are awaiting a comprehensive investigation that would determine details, including the loading of the vessel and the role of supervisory personnel, before reaching conclusions.

“We have nothing to hide,” Prime Minister Mark Phillips told reporters late on Tuesday. “People will be held responsible based on the outcome, the results and the recommendations of that commission.

“Where negligence, misconduct or criminal wrongdoing is established, those responsible will face the full force of the law. There will be no exceptions and no tolerance for actions that place innocent lives at risk.”

Police have detained the rescued captain and at least one other crew member who they say tested positive for marijuana.

Asked why an 87-year-old ferry was still in service, the government said it was waiting for the completion of a special pier at Port Kaituma to accommodate a new $12.7m (R208.7m) vessel acquired from India in recent months to replace the MV Barima. Work is at an advanced stage.

The MV Barima was last dry-docked in 2024 for major repairs and was scheduled for additional work in October.

AP