FBI director Patel returns looted cultural artefacts to Indonesian President Prabowo

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Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, right, walks with FBI director Kash Patel during their meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday. Picture:

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has received a collection of repatriated cultural artefacts from FBI director Kash Patel during a meeting in Jakarta.

The exchange on Wednesday highlights growing co-operation between Indonesia and the US in recovering stolen cultural heritage. The items are linked to the Dani, Asmat and Lake Sentani communities. Images from the government show several polished stone axe heads and ceremonial objects associated with Papuan societies.

They were smuggled to the US before being identified through joint efforts by Indonesia’s culture ministry and the FBI. The US is making a broad effort to return antiquities looted from Southeast Asia.

Prabowo received the collection of cultural artefacts from the country’s Papua region that had been illegally taken to the US, officials said Thursday.

The handover took place late on Wednesday during a meeting with Patel at Prabowo’s residence in the Indonesian capital Jakarta. Patel arrived in Jakarta shortly after talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet concerning joint efforts to combat international online scam operations that cheat victims out of billions of dollars annually.

The exchange underscored growing co-operation between Indonesia and the US in recovering stolen cultural heritage and returning the items to the country of origin, Indonesian culture minister Fadli Zon said.

These are very valuable objects because this repatriation process is part of our effort to restore our cultural sovereignty — Fadli Zon, Indonesian culture minister

The artefacts from Papua are part of the cultural heritage of the Dani and Asmat tribes and Lake Sentani communities. They were repatriated through co-operation between Indonesia’s culture ministry and the FBI after provenance research established the objects had been smuggled out of Indonesia, Zon said.

“These are very valuable objects because this repatriation process is part of our effort to restore our cultural sovereignty,” Zon said, adding that the artefacts will be displayed at Indonesia’s National Museum.

Images from Indonesia’s presidential secretariat show several polished stone axe heads and ceremonial objects traditionally associated with Papuan societies.

Traditional Papuan stone axes were more than utilitarian tools. Among highland communities such as the Dani, they historically served as symbols of wealth and status, were exchanged in marriage and ceremonial transactions and were often passed down as treasured ancestral heirlooms, the culture ministry said.

The return is the latest in a series of efforts by US authorities to recover and repatriate Southeast Asian cultural property that was trafficked through international antiquities networks, the US embassy in Jakarta said.

Earlier this month, US attorney for the southern district of New York Jay Clayton announced the return of two bronze Buddhist sculptures depicting Avalokiteshvara from the eighth century, the embassy said.

Indonesia has intensified efforts in recent years to track down cultural treasures scattered abroad through colonial-era collecting, theft and illicit trafficking

During a repatriation ceremony at the Indonesian consulate on July 10, Clayton said US authorities would continue working with homeland security investigations to combat illicit trafficking in cultural property and return stolen artworks to their origin countries.

The sculptures were stolen from Indonesian archaeological sites and sold to an American collector by the late antiquities dealer Douglas Latchford. The sculptures were among 34 Southeast Asian antiquities voluntarily relinquished by the collector in 2021 after investigators determined they had been looted.

The Indonesian sculptures were removed decades ago by organised looters before entering the international art market through Latchford, a Bangkok-based dealer who was indicted by US authorities in 2019 for allegedly orchestrating a large-scale trafficking scheme involving antiquities looted from Cambodia and other Southeast Asian countries. The case was later dismissed after his death, the US embassy said.

The FBI has previously assisted Indonesia in recovering stolen cultural objects, including bronze statues and artefacts from historical and archaeological sites, according to Zon, who expressed hope that the co-operation on cultural repatriation and restitution would continue.

Indonesia has intensified efforts in recent years to track down cultural treasures scattered abroad through colonial-era collecting, theft and illicit trafficking, including from the Netherlands, which colonised Indonesia for centuries.

AP