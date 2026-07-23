Thai authorities hunt for suspects after an attack in troubled south kills 5 soldiers

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This image taken from video provided by Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 shows a group of the alleged attackers riding on a back of a black pickup truck before they opened fire and threw pipe bombs at soldiers at a security checkpoint in Narathiwat province, Thailand, Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

Thai authorities said on Thursday that they are searching for the people responsible for an attack in the country’s troubled deep south region that killed five soldiers and injured several civilians.

About 10 attackers opened fire and threw pipe bombs at soldiers at a security checkpoint near a residential area in Narathiwat province on Wednesday evening before fleeing, according to the regional Internal Security Operations Command. It said six civilians were injured during the attack, including a 10-year-old boy who remains hospitalised in stable condition.

Photos released by authorities showed the attackers dressed in black clothing and riding on the back of a black pickup truck. The truck was later abandoned and set on fire about 21km from the scene.

The attackers stole three AK-47 rifles, three bulletproof vests and three mobile phones from the soldiers, who were members of the country’s paramilitary Ranger force, which operates as an auxiliary to the regular army and is usually deployed in border regions.

Narathiwat, Yala and Pattani are Thailand’s southernmost provinces and the only ones with Muslim majorities in the predominantly Buddhist nation. Since 2004, they have been the site of a Muslim separatist insurgency that killed thousands.

Muslim residents have long complained of being treated like second-class citizens in Thailand, and separatist movements have been periodically active for decades. Heavy-handed crackdowns have fuelled the discontent. Fighting continues to this day, but at a lower level.

The Internal Security Operations Command Region 4, which oversees security operations in southern Thailand, vowed in a Facebook post to “expedite the investigation and search for the perpetrators with the best efforts”.

Prime minister Anutin Charnvirakul said it was a “terrorist attack clearly aimed at killing government officials and a serious threat to national security”, according to government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek.

AP