What to know about Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, home to underground nuclear site threatened by Trump

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This June 15 2026 photo shows Iran's Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, upper right, and the under-construction site at Pickaxe Mountain directly to the south of it. Picture:

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly issued threats to bomb an under-construction Iranian nuclear site buried deep under a mountain as the two nations exchange blows over the Strait of Hormuz.

The site, known as Kuh-e Kolang Gaz La, or “Pickaxe Mountain”, lies on the south side of Iran’s Natanz nuclear enrichment site bombed by the US during Operation Midnight Hammer in 2025’s 12-day war between Iran and Israel. Pickaxe Mountain has remained untouched as Iran continues to dig at the site.

It’s unclear what has been placed at Pickaxe Mountain, as the UN nuclear watchdog has never gained access to the site. However, when talking to journalists in the White House on Tuesday, Trump acknowledged the possibility Iran may have moved centrifuges there, potentially at a depth that would challenge even the most-powerful bombs in America’s arsenal.

“We’ll be hitting that area, probably pretty soon. And there’s not a thing they can do about it,” Trump said.

Here’s what to know about Pickaxe Mountain and the status of Iran’s nuclear programme.

Site was built after earlier attacks on Iran

The new project at Pickaxe Mountain is being constructed next to Natanz, about 225km south of Tehran.

Natanz, a mix of above- and underground facilities, has been a point of international concern since its existence became known two decades ago. Repeated sabotage attacks on Natanz, including one likely carried out by Israel that destroyed a manufacturing site for centrifuges, led Iranian officials to start work on the Pickaxe Mountain site.

Protected by anti-aircraft batteries, fencing and Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, the facility sprawls across 2.7km² in the country’s arid Central Plateau. It has many entrances visible from satellite images.

In 2023, an Associated Press story on Pickaxe Mountain included analysis from experts at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies that suggested Iran is likely building a facility at a depth of between 80m and 100m. Digging has continued at the site in the time since, with some experts suggesting it could be even deeper underground.

Experts said the size of the construction project indicates Iran will likely be able to use the underground facility to enrich uranium and build centrifuges.

Centrifuges, tube-shaped devices arranged in large cascades of dozens of machines, rapidly spin uranium gas to enrich it. Additional cascades spinning would allow Iran to quickly enrich uranium under the mountain’s protection.

Such underground facilities led the US to create the GBU-57 bomb, which can plow through at least 6m of earth before detonating, according to the American military. US officials reportedly have discussed using two such bombs in succession to ensure a site is destroyed. It is not clear such a one-two punch would damage a facility as deep as the one at Pickaxe Mountain.

Trump threatens to bomb mountain site

Speaking alongside Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Tuesday, Trump initially sought to downplay Pickaxe Mountain by bringing up Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Iran had enriched uranium up to nearly weapons-grade levels of 60% before the 2025 strikes. In the time since, Iran is not known to have restarted enrichment and its stockpile is believed to be at the bombed enrichment sites.

“We follow the material, that’s where the action is,” Trump told journalists.

However, he said Pickaxe Mountain was a potential target for American bombers as back-and-forth attacks between Iran and the US rage on.

“Normally I wouldn’t say that,” the president said. “If I thought they could do something about it, I would never say that, but we’ll be hitting that area pretty soon. And very heavily.”

Iran says areas around its only nuclear power plant at Bushehr have come under attack during the war, though no damage was done to its Russian-run reactor. Tehran also said the US attacked the cleared area where it plans to build the Darkhovin nuclear plant, though the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said there was no atomic material there the last time it inspected the site.

The only nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates, its four-reactor facility at Barakah, has also been targeted during the war. Iran has since warned it would take unspecified “required actions” to respond to the Darkhovin attack.

Nuclear programme has been a worry for the West for decades

In 2025, the US bombed Iran’s nuclear sites at Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz. All three had conducted uranium enrichment.

At the time of the 2025 war and the recent Iran war, Israel and the US said they aimed to stop Iran from ever being able to build a nuclear weapon. Iran has long insisted its programme is peaceful, and it isn’t believed by the IAEA or the West to have had an active military nuclear programme since 2003. Israel has long been believed to be the Middle East’s only nuclear-armed state.

However, even before the recent wars Iranian officials have increasingly threatened to pursue an atomic bomb. The late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed on February 28 in the opening moments of the war, issued a verbal fatwa, or religious ruling, that nuclear weapons were un-Islamic. However, his son, Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, has not issued any statement regarding his views on the atomic bomb.

To build a usable weapon, Iran would first need to enrich uranium up to 90% purity. It would then need to build an actual bomb, and then likely also need to miniaturise it and mount it on a ballistic missile. That process would take months or years, and would face the risk of discovery by Israeli or US intelligence in the meantime.

AP