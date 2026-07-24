Spain declares emergency after wildfires force evacuation of 10,000 people

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A wall of flames advances as a wildfire burns near Burgohondo in Ávila province, Spain, on July 23 2026. Picture:

Spain’s government declared a national emergency on Friday after multiple wildfires forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people in the central region of Madrid.

The measure means that Spain’s interior ministry, which controls police and security forces, has taken charge of overseeing the firefighting efforts by Spain’s regions.

The regional government of Madrid, which spans a wide area around the capital city, said 10,000 people have been evacuated from different villages as fires rage out of control amid a heat wave that is fanning the flames.

Spain has seen more than 100,000ha already burnt this year, including its second-largest ever fire that consumed about 32,000ha in recent days in the province of Guadalajara.

Thirteen people were killed in a fire in southern Spain earlier this month.

AP