Teenager pleads guilty to all 55 counts in fatal 2024 high school shooting in US

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School shooting suspect Colt Gray exits the Barrow county courthouse on December 9, 2025, in Winder, Georgia, US. File photo:

A teenager has pleaded guilty to all 55 counts in a deadly shooting nearly two years ago at Apalachee High School in the US state of Georgia.

Colt Gray, 16, entered the plea on Friday without having reached a deal with prosecutors.

He had previously pleaded not guilty to charges in the September 4 2024 shooting that killed two students and two teachers, and left several others wounded, at the high school about 73km northeast of Atlanta.

Barrow county superior court judge Nicholas Primm is now expected to hear each side’s summary of the case, evidence and sentencing recommendation before deciding the sentence.

Gray’s trial had been scheduled to start in mid-October in Columbia county, about 160km from where the shooting happened, after the judge agreed to a defence request for a change of venue.

A jury in March convicted his father, Colin Gray, on charges including second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. He is scheduled to be sentenced next week. Prosecutors said the elder Gray gave his son the assault-style rifle used to open fire at the school.

Teachers Richard “Ricky” Aspinwall, 39, and Cristina Irimie, 53, and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, died in the shooting.

Another teacher and eight more students were wounded, seven of them hit by gunfire.

AP