IN PICS | Ancient Buddhist site of Sarnath added to the World Heritage list

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Photos show worshippers at Sarnath, an ancient Buddhist site in the northern Indian city of Varanasi where the Buddha delivered his first sermon. The location was added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List on Saturday.

A Buddhist devout reads in front of Dhamek Stupa in the ancient Buddhist site of Sarnath, India. Picture: AP (Rajesh Kumar SIngh)

Buddhist monks pray inside a monastery in Sarnath. Picture: AP (Rajesh Kumar SIngh)

Visitors offer prayers outside a monastery in Sarnath. Picture: AP (Rajesh Kumar SIngh)

Novice monks walk in a procession. Picture: AP (Rajesh Kumar SIngh)

Monks gather outside Dhamek Stupa. Picture: AP (Rajesh Kumar SIngh)

Novice Buddhists wait to enter a monastery for prayers at the ancient Buddhist site of Sarnath. Picture: AP (Rajesh Kumar SIngh)

A devout Buddhist prays in the ancient Buddhist site of Sarnath, India. Picture: AP (Rajesh Kumar SIngh)

Visitors take a selfie outside Dhamek Stupa in Sarnath. Picture: AP (Rajesh Kumar SIngh)

People visit the ancient Buddhist site of Sarnath. Picture: (Rajesh Kumar SIngh)

Buddhist monks circumambulate around Dhamek Stupa in Sarnath. Picture: AP (Rajesh Kumar SIngh)

Devout Buddhists pray outside Dhamek Stupa. Picture: (Rajesh Kumar SIngh)

Novice Buddhist monks walk in a procession. Picture: AP (Rajesh Kumar SIngh)

Novice monks walk in a procession in Sarnath. Picture: AP (Rajesh Kumar SIngh)

AP