Genevieve becomes a Category 5 hurricane but stays away from US land

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This satellite image released by NOAA shows Hurricane Fausto, centre, and Hurricane Genevieve off the southwest coast of Mexico, right, over the Pacific Ocean, on Sunday, July 26. Picture:

Genevieve became a Category 5 hurricane early on Monday, the first in the East Pacific region in two years, forecasters said. It is expected to stay far out to sea on a course roughly parallel with the Mexico coast.

Genevieve had maximum sustained winds of 260km/h, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Genevieve’s centre was located about 855km southwest of Manzanillo, and it was headed northwest at 20km/h.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect, but the hurricane centre said that swells from the storm — likely causing “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” — were affecting parts of Mexico’s southwestern coast and the Baja California Peninsula.

The storm was expected to begin weakening from Tuesday.

Further northwest in the Pacific, Hurricane Fausto weakened to a Category 1 storm as it continued on a path in the general direction of the Hawaiian Islands.

Forecasters said Fausto was expected to be downgraded to a tropical storm in the coming days but warned that it could still generate significant surf for parts of Hawaii.

Fausto had maximum sustained winds of 130km/h.

AP