Tropical Storm Fausto to splash past Hawaii as Hurricane Genevieve sends swells to Mexico

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This satellite image released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Fausto, centre, and Hurricane Genevieve off the southwest coast of Mexico, right, over the Pacific Ocean on July 26 2026. Picture:

Rough surf was possible for Hawaii and Mexico on Tuesday thanks to two tropical cyclones in the Pacific Ocean that forecasters said were sending strong waves to some coastal areas.

Tropical Storm Fausto was expected to pass just north of the Hawaiian Islands starting on Tuesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Fausto had maximum sustained winds of 65km/h and was expected to weaken from tropical storm strength early on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Fausto was about 500km east-northeast of Honolulu and moving west-northwest near 19km/h. Forecasters said strong currents from the tropical storm could create dangerous conditions on some Hawaii beaches.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Genevieve strengthened to a category 4, the hurricane centre said. Maximum sustained winds were 215km/h for the major hurricane, which was about 950km west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.

Swells from Genevieve were reaching Baja California and coastal southwestern Mexico. Forecasters warned of life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

On the forecast track, Genevieve was expected to fluctuate in intensity for about a day before consistently weakening.

AP