Zelensky had a ‘good meeting’ with Trump at the White House as he seeks more co-operation with US

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Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to reporters at the US Capitol in Washington on July 28 2026. Picture:

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met on Tuesday ahead of senator Lindsey Graham’s funeral, with the two leaders discussing ways for Ukraine to produce its own powerful weapons and “other ideas that could help” in its war against Russia.

The sit-down in the Oval Office, which was closed to the media, followed a meeting at the Nato summit earlier this month in Ankara, Türkiye, where Trump announced the US will give Ukraine a licence to make Patriot defence systems, a long-running request from Kyiv to counter Russian missile attacks.

Taken together, the meetings underscore how much the US president, once a major sceptic of continued assistance to Kyiv, has warmed to Zelensky as Ukraine continues to withstand the Russian barrage more than four years after Moscow’s invasion in 2022. The Ukrainian leader, whose relationship with Trump was marked by a raucous White House visit in which he was denigrated for being ungracious, has worked to court the Republican administration while relying on likely and unlikely allies in Trump’s orbit to exert their influence with the president.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has consumed much of the Trump administration’s focus this year, has also become gradually entwined with Ukraine, with Ukraine firing on at least one Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea over the weekend while Zelensky asserted Russia has been offering satellite imagery of US bases in the Persian Gulf to Iran.

In a post on social media after the meeting, Zelensky thanked Trump for the “good meeting” and the Republican administration’s efforts to aid Kyiv in the long-running war. Officials agreed Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the president’s main envoys, would make a trip to Kyiv sometime in the future, according to a person familiar with the talks who was granted anonymity to discuss the closed-door meeting.

“The president and I discussed licences for Patriot interceptor production and several other ideas that could help,” said Zelensky, who noted he offered condolences to Trump for the death of Graham, a close ally. “We also spoke about diplomacy. It’s important that the diplomatic process be reinvigorated.”

Trump on Tuesday night weighed in on his meeting with Zelensky, calling it a “great honour” to meet him. “Many things were discussed. The meeting went very well,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Zelensky wants to bolster defence production

Later during his whirlwind, one-day visit to Washington, Zelensky posted that he met officials from Lockheed Martin for further co-operation in defence production and the exchanging of technologies, saying: “Ukraine has a lot to share with those who help us protect lives.”

Later, in a meeting with senators at the Capitol, Zelensky again made his case for why Ukraine needs Patriot interceptors, and a sweeping sanctions bill to impact morale and increase pressure on Russia, according to two people with direct knowledge of the private discussion. They were granted anonymity to disclose details of a closed-door meeting.

While Ukraine remains grateful to Trump for agreeing to issue a licence to manufacture the Patriots, Zelensky emphasised to senators that that is a longer-term solution. This year, Zelensky said, Ukraine will need the US to provide missiles that Kyiv would pay for with European funds, said one person with knowledge of the meeting.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who was in Washington for Graham’s funeral, also spoke to senators, saying Ukraine retains strong support from Nato and the EU in terms of providing and paying for weaponry, and imposing sanctions on Russia.

Luke Coffey, a senior fellow at the conservative-leaning Hudson Institute, said expanding production capacity for Patriot interceptors is not only vital for Ukraine, but also for the US and its Gulf allies, particularly as supply runs low during the war in Iran.

“Ukraine has shown its defence industry is capable, innovative and creative,” Coffey said. “I have no doubt that when they’re granted the licence, they will be able to produce the missiles, which will hopefully mean there will be more available for the US.”

Trump welcomed Zelensky to the White House as the Ukrainian leader travelled to Washington to honour Graham, whose final act as a public official was visiting Kyiv and securing an agreement on a package of sanctions that seek to punish countries that purchase Russian oil, gas and other exports.

In a Fox News interview on Tuesday, Trump recalled Graham’s hawkishness and said the South Carolina senator’s support for Ukraine never wavered. Trump said Graham had suggested it was time to make a deal with Iran but had no similar suggestion for the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Ukraine, he’s very militant about,” Trump said on Fox & Friends. “I mean, Lindsey liked war, to be honest with you.”

The Trump administration’s embrace of Zelensky also comes as Laura Loomer, a far-right activist with the US president’s ear, had a recent widely publicised change of heart on Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Ukraine highlights ties between Iran and Russia

Ahead of the meeting, Zelensky warned Russia has been aiding Iran as the war persists by capturing satellite imagery of US bases in the Gulf region that later appears in Iran. The Ukrainian president also asserted that there was a “clear correlation” between Russia’s images and subsequent Iranian strikes.

Iran is a key ally of Russia in its war against Ukraine and has helped Moscow build up its drone expertise.

However, on Monday Trump downplayed any impact of potential Russian assistance for Iran.

“I don’t think they’ve been doing it, certainly not at a high level,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he travelled to Michigan. “And if they have, it has been very unimpactful.”

On the Caspian Sea attack, the foreign ministers of Iran and Ukraine spoke about the matter, according to statements posted on social media on Tuesday. Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha called the conversation “frank” and said Ukraine’s focus is “solely on defending our country from Russian aggression” and not on targeting civilians.

Iran has said at least one sailor was killed in the attack. For his part, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran is also not seeking escalation but “made clear any attack on our citizens or interests is unacceptable”.

Ukraine backers push to advance sanctions bill

Zelensky had a busy itinerary during his latest visit to Washington. During his meeting at the Capitol, which was held just before a key vote on the Russia sanctions bill and after Graham’s funeral, the Ukrainian leader argued they have a window to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table, according to one of the people with direct knowledge of the meeting.

In a bipartisan 86-12 vote, the Senate took the first steps toward passage of legislation to penalise countries that continue to buy Russian oil, gas and other exports after more than a year of negotiations.

The bill has dozens of backers from both major political parties and is seen as the main policy tribute to Graham, who died this month from a tear in his aorta. It imposes tariffs on goods from the world’s top five purchasers of Russian oil or natural gas, including China and India.

The legislation also includes sanctions against Putin, senior Russian political and military leaders, and Russian financial institutions and energy projects.

AP