Two arrested on suspicion of arson as French firefighters battle blazes

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Firefighters extinguish a reigniting blaze in Le Temple, Gironde department, amid drought conditions after a heatwave and water shortages across much of France on July 29 2026. Picture:

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of arson as French firefighters battled on Thursday to prevent the spread of wildfires near Bordeaux, the local administration responsible for the area said.

The fires had not spread compared to the previous days, the local administration for La Nouvelle Aquitaine et de la Gironde said in a statement on X. The amount of ground burnt remained at 42,000ha.

The Bordeaux region is famed for its vineyards and the city is one of the main transport hubs for tourists visiting nearby holiday resorts on the Atlantic coast. Thousands have had to be evacuated to escape the flames and smoke.

The fires have emanated as Europe faces an intense summer heatwave, which has also resulted in blazes breaking out in Spain and Greece.

Reuters