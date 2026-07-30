US jobless aid filings rose to 197,000 last week but layoffs at historic low

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A California unemployment benefits form is shown on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, in Detroit. Picture: AP/

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week but layoffs remain in the historically healthy range of the past few years.

US filings for jobless aid in the week ending July 25 rose by 9,000 to 197,000, the Labor Department reported on Thursday. The previous week’s figure was revised up by 1,000 to 188,000 but remains the lowest in more than 50 years.

Analysts surveyed by the data firm FactSet forecast 207,000 new applications.

Weekly filings for unemployment benefits are considered representative of layoffs and are close to a real-time indicator of the health of the US job market.

The four-week moving average of weekly jobless claims, which softens some of the weekly volatility, fell by 5,000 to 202,750.

The total number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits for the previous week ending July 18 was 1.78-million, a decline of 7,000 from the previous week.

Reuters