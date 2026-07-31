10 climbers missing after avalanche on Pakistan’s Broad Peak

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Nirmal Purja, one of the team members of the all-Nepalese mountaineering team who became the first to scale Mount K2 in winter, at Tribhuwan International airport in Kathmandu, Nepalon, on January 26 2021. He is one of the climbers missing in Pakistan. Picture:

A group of 10 international climbers led by a renowned Nepal-born mountaineer are missing after an avalanche struck Broad Peak, one of the world’s highest mountains in northern Pakistan.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan received initial reports that the avalanche struck the team led by Nirmal Purja, and the climbers have been out of communication since then, club vice-president Karrar Haidri said late on Thursday.

The expedition includes five Nepalese climbers, Pakistani mountaineer Sohail Sakhi of Hunza, Omani climber Nathira, American climber Mallory Geis, a Chinese climber identified as Wang, and another foreign climber, Haidri said.

Over the past five years (mid-2021 to July 2026), 14 climbers have gone missing or died on Broad Peak: 10 climbers reported missing/unaccounted for after a July 2026 avalanche, including team leader Nirmal Purja.

One Pakistani climber (Murad Sadpara) in August 2024.

Two foreign climbers in July 2022 (Gordon Henderson from the UK and Sharif Sadpara from Pakistan).

One South Korean climber (Kim Hong-bin) in July 2021.

The club’s president, Maj-Gen Irfan Arshad, and its senior leaders were in contact with government officials to facilitate an immediate search and rescue operation.

The club said every effort was being made to mobilise helicopters and other rescue resources quickly, subject to weather and operational conditions.

Purja, who the club identified by a second name, Nims Dai, is a Nepal-born British citizen who scaled the world’s 14 highest peaks in 189 days in 2019, holding a record for the fastest climb until a Norwegian woman and her Nepali Sherpa guide set a new record in 2023. Purja’s climbs were featured in the popular Netflix documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible.

Moving Mountains, a travel company based in Pakistan, announced late last month that the expedition team was on its way to the small town of Askole and wished them a safe journey climbing Broad Peak. The company said this was Geis’ first try at an 8,000m peak in Pakistan, while it was expected to be Sakhi’s final one.

Sakhi is a guide for the company, and a geographer and high-altitude photographer, and has climbed some of the world’s major peaks, according to the Moving Mountains website.

Breakdown of Nirmal ‘Nims Dai’ Purja’s mountain ascents in numbers: 14 — The distinct ‘eight-thousanders’ (all 14 mountains in the world above 8,000m) he has summited.

56+ — The total number of individual 8,000m peak ascents he has completed over his career, holding the world record for the highest number of 8,000m summits.

7 — The total number of ‘Seven Summits’ (the highest peak on each of the world’s seven continents) he has successfully scaled.

6 months and 6 days (189 days) — His initial record-setting timeframe in 2019 during Project Possible to climb all 14 of the world’s highest mountains.

Geis, 39, lives in San Antonio and is an avid traveller who loves being outdoors, according to her Instagram page. She announced on social media earlier this year that she was closing her Pilates studio to take “a giant leap of faith into the unknown to see where life goes. I have a sneaking suspicion there will be lots of helmets, harnesses, and crampons involved.”

The 8,047m Broad Peak in the Karakoram range is the world’s 12th highest mountain. Pakistan is home to several top mountain peaks and climbers flock from all over the world to attempt to scale the summits.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan said it stands in solidarity with the climbers’ families and the international mountaineering community.

AP