34 miners killed in a methane explosion at a coal mine in southwestern Pakistan

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People transport the body of a miner recovered after an explosion in a coal mine on the outskirts of Quetta, in southwest Pakistan, on July 30 2026. Picture:

A methane gas explosion at a coal mine in southwestern Pakistan killed 34 miners, authorities said on Friday, despite an overnight rescue attempt.

Rescuers recovered 32 bodies from the mine on the outskirts of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, and were working to retrieve the remaining two, the provincial disaster management authority said.

Mine inspector Ghani Baloch said authorities initially believed 42 people had been in the mine when the explosion occurred on Thursday.

Balochistan’s minister for mines and minerals Shoaib Nosherwani expressed condolences to the victims’ families and announced compensation of 500,000 Pakistani rupees (R29,759) for the family of each victim. He said authorities would investigate the cause of the explosion and review safety measures at coal mines in the province.

Deadly accidents are common in Pakistan’s coal mining industry, particularly in Balochistan, where many mines lack adequate ventilation, gas-monitoring systems and other basic safety measures.

Despite the dangers and low wages, thousands of workers rely on coal mining for their livelihoods in Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least-developed province, where poverty and unemployment remain widespread.

AP