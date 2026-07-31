Book lost 150 years ago returned to Australian library

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The Kiama Library opened in 1872, and the book, 'Antiquities of Athens', published in 1858, was marked as No 506 in the library’s original collection of around 1,000 books. Stock photo:

A book on Greek antiquities has been returned to an Australian public library about 150 years late, with water damage from years bricked into a fireplace.

The book was returned to the library in the seaside town of Kiama last week by a local, Ross Simmons, who had found it during recent home renovations inside a tea crate bricked into a sealed fireplace, Kiama Library manager Michelle Hudson said.

A page of the book 'Antiquities of Athens', stamped by a library, is shown after its return in Kiama, Australia — an estimated 150 years late. Picture: (Catherine Taylor)

“We’ve never had anything that old come back to us,” Hudson said on Thursday. “I follow lots of libraries on social media and often you’ll get things that are maybe 30 or 40 years old when they’re cleaning out estates and stuff like that.”

On Friday Simmons said he assumed the book was borrowed by his great-great-grandfather John Simmons, who had owned the house where it was found.

“I’m making an assumption. He was in residence in the cottage around about that time, and his children were probably too young,” Simmons said.

The library opened in 1872, and the book, Antiquities of Athens, published in 1858, was marked as No 506 in the library’s original collection of around 1,000 books. Hudson suspects the book was lost within a few years of the library opening.

The late return fine would be around 28,000 Australian dollars (R324,254), allowing for inflation, Hudson said. That was calculated on the British three pence-a-week overdue fee that was printed on the inside cover of the book, along with a list of rules that applied when the library opened in 1872.

But Hudson said the library’s records of borrowers in the 1870s had been lost. “Unfortunately, we have a missing link. There’s nothing in the book that tells us who the last borrower was,” Hudson said.

Library rules in the 1870s stated that a book had to be returned and an overdue debt paid before another book could be borrowed. “Maybe that’s why they never returned it to us,” Hudson said.

Antiquated rules of the day included that up to three books could be borrowed by households in which at least six members were “known to be able to read”. Proof of reading ability is no longer required to use today’s library.

We’re not going to allow it to go back out again. We don’t want to wait another 150 years for this book to be returned — Michelle Hudson, Kiama library manager

In the 1870s books were not lent to people who arrived at the library in a “state of intoxication”. Library users are now asked to leave if their behaviour impacts others, but the rules are not specific about intoxication.

Simmons said he had no idea why his English immigrant ancestor, who had also served as an alderman in Kiama’s municipal government, would not have returned the book.

He said he hadn’t been concerned by the prospect of being held liable by an angry librarian for his family’s debt.

“I’ve spent a lifetime dealing with irate customers and being irate with customers myself. Just stick to your guns and say ‘do your worst’,” the 77-year-old said.

The returned book will be displayed in the library’s local history collection.

“We’re not going to allow it to go back out again. We don’t want to wait another 150 years for this book to be returned,” Hudson said.

AP