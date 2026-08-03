14 dead, thousands displaced as rains, floods hit southern India

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A tractor drives through a flooded residential area after heavy monsoon rains on the outskirts of Ahmedabad in India. Picture:

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Heavy rains and floods battered parts of southern India at the weekend, killing at least 11 people and displacing thousands in the state of Kerala, and setting off a landslide that killed at least three in neighbouring Karnataka, authorities and news reports said.

The death toll in rain-related incidents rose to 11 by Sunday and nearly 7,700 people were evacuated to about 275 relief camps across Kerala, a state government minister said.

Kerala’s chief minister V Satheesan said on Monday he would meet district officials to review relief camp arrangements. On Sunday, he said clean-up operations had begun in flood-affected areas.

The state is likely to see strong winds and moderate rainfall in some areas on Monday, the state’s disaster management authority said.

Heavy rains also forced closures of many schools across the state, while the government postponed a state-level teacher recruitment exam.

In Karnataka, heavy rains triggered a landslide that killed a couple and their son on Saturday, newspaper the Hindu reported.