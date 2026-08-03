Ex-Australian radio host and national rugby coach trial for sex abuse

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Former Australian rugby coach and broadcaster Alan Jones, centre, arrives at Downing Centre local court in Sydney, Australia, August 3. Picture:

The trial of retired Sydney radio broadcaster and former Australian national rugby coach Alan Jones, accused of sexual offences against six men and boys over two decades, began on Monday.

The 85-year-old has pleaded not guilty to 20 counts of indecent assault and two of sexual touching without consent. The offences were allegedly committed between 2003 and when he retired from radio in 2020 at various locations in Sydney and at his farm in the Southern Highlands in New South Wales.

Jones and his lawyers did not answer reporters’ questions as they arrived at the Downing Centre local court in Sydney on Monday morning. The trial is expected to hear more than 70 witnesses and continue for months.

Jones opted to be tried by judge Glenn Walsh without a jury. None of the six complainants can be identified for legal reasons.

The complainant ‘felt trapped and didn’t know what to do’ — Georgina Wright, prosecutor

Prosecutor Georgina Wright said in her opening address that one of the complainants was about 16 years old and a budding sports champion when he first met Jones.

Jones is accused of committing nine offences against the man, including kissing him multiple times without consent and touching the man’s genitals while the man was driving.

The complainant “felt trapped and didn’t know what to do”, Wright told the court.

Another complainant, who was 21 years old and worked on Jones’ radio programme, would testify that Jones called him “darling” and groped the man while he was driving, Wright told the court.

Jones has repeatedly denied the allegations since he was arrested in 2024.

“These allegations are either baseless or they distort the truth,” Jones said a month after his arrest.

Jones hosted a popular Sydney breakfast radio show for close to two decades. He was regarded as one of the most powerful people in Australian media.

He was also a successful coach of the Australian national rugby team, the Wallabies, for four years from early 1984. The team won 86 of their 102 matches under his leadership.

Jones was also influential in conservative politics and was a speechwriter for Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser. Fraser was in power from 1975 until 1983. He died in 2015.

Police set up a strike force to investigate Jones after The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported in 2023 that Jones used his position of power, first as a schoolteacher and later as a popular broadcaster, to prey on a number of young men.

AP