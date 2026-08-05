15 killed as Russian missiles pound Kyiv region

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A postal worker clears the debris at the damaged Nova Poshta postal warehouse after Russian missiles strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on August 5 2026. Picture:

Russian missile and drone strikes on Kyiv and the surrounding region killed 15 people and wounded 42 others overnight into Wednesday, Ukraine’s state emergency service said.

The attack was the latest in a series of large-scale Russian ballistic missile strikes that have become near-routine this summer.

Ukraine has a limited stockpile of interceptor missiles for the US-made Patriot systems, the sole air defence system in its arsenal able to shoot down ballistic missiles, making large volleys like Wednesday’s hard to stop, even as Ukraine has stepped up deep strikes on Russian oil refineries and energy infrastructure.

In the wider Kyiv region around the capital, 14 people were killed and 27 wounded, with fires at multiple locations in Brovary, Bucha and Fastiv districts, Ukraine’s emergence service said.

Large warehouse fires burnt in the city of Brovary and the villages of Velyka Dymerka, Kvitneve and Peremoha.

A fire involving vehicles at an enterprise in the Fastiv district was extinguished.

In Bucha district, crews battled a warehouse fire in the village of Chaiky after putting out a separate fire at a logistics facility in Sofiivska Borshchahivka.

In the capital, one person was killed and 15 were wounded, and emergency crews extinguished all fires sparked by the strikes in the Obolonskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiivskyi and Desnianskyi districts, the Kyiv city military administration said.

Serhii Beskrestnov, an adviser to Ukraine’s president on defence technology development, said the war of attrition has entered a new phase.

“The enemy is attacking everything indiscriminately — retail warehouses, food storage facilities, logistics hubs, enterprises, [and] building materials warehouses,” he wrote on Facebook.

A firefighter puts out a fire after Russian missiles hit a food warehouse near Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday August 5. Picture: (Efrem Lukatsky)

One of the companies that came under heavy fire was the Epicentr, one of Ukraine’s largest retail and construction chains. It said in a statement on Facebook that “in minutes, Russian missiles destroyed what the company had built over decades”.

One employee was killed and three others were wounded. Russia hit two of the company’s key logistics hubs.

A direct hit also destroyed the production floor of its ceramic tile factory, forcing the company to halt manufacturing there and shift production abroad, with full recovery expected to take up to two years, the company said.

Epicentr also voiced support for other Ukrainian businesses damaged in the attack, saying it understood “how many years of work, effort, faith and daily responsibility stand behind every enterprise.”

Ukraine has carried out its own campaign against Russian retail logistics, striking multiple warehouses belonging to Wildberries — often described as Russia’s answer to Amazon — as part of a broader effort to damage Moscow’s economy and confront Russians with the costs of the war.

AP