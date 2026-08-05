Child deaths in Afghanistan rise amid food aid cuts

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Afghan women care for their children in the malnutrition ward at Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. Picture:

Child malnutrition has reached critical levels in a third of Afghanistan’s provinces and is expected to worsen as funding shortfalls force cuts in food distributions and other support, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday.

“We must act now to stem the rise in child deaths, which this crisis is provoking,” John Aylieff, WFP’s country director in Afghanistan, said in a statement, adding that “it is already too late for too many”.

Afghanistan continues to recover from decades of conflict and upheaval, including the chaotic withdrawal of US forces in 2021 as the Taliban took power.

Olga Cherevko, spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office in Afghanistan, said nutrition specialists report that “wasting among children has worsened this year in over three-quarters of the country.” Children suffering from a condition known as wasting are acutely malnourished, become very thin for their height, and need immediate therapeutic feeding.

But “too many children arrive at health facilities severely malnourished” while others never make it, Cherevko told reporters at UN headquarters by video from Afghanistan, where she has travelled across the country in recent months and weeks.

WFP said 142 health centres closed in 2025 because of aid reductions, and more than 13,000 children lost access to nutrition treatment. It did not mention any specific donor, such as the US, where the Trump administration has made sweeping cuts in foreign aid.

We must act now to stem the rise in child deaths, which this crisis is provoking ... it is already too late for too many — John Aylieff, WFP country director in Afghanistan

Nearly 3.7-million Afghan children are projected to suffer from acute malnutrition this year, along with 1.2-million pregnant and breastfeeding women, according to WFP.

The agency said 12 Afghan provinces have reached critical levels of acute child malnutrition, a record number. It cited a combination of conflict, unemployment, rising food prices, disease outbreaks, poor water and sanitation and reduced humanitarian funding.

War delays deliveries

WFP said supply shortages linked to conflict in the Middle East and the nine-month closure of Pakistan’s border because of fighting between the neighbours have disrupted deliveries of nutrition products, leaving nearly 1-million malnourished women and children without essential nutrition services for five months.

From August through October, WFP said food distributions aimed at preventing famine in the worst-hit areas are being suspended due to lack of funding, even though the annual peak season for malnutrition is between July and October.

It said it urgently needs $540m (about R8.88bn) over the next six months.

WFP has called cuts ‘devastating’

Humanitarian groups in Afghanistan are grappling with steep funding cuts. In February, Aylieff said that cuts had been “devastating” and were forcing the agency to turn away three out of four acutely malnourished children.

Funding for food assistance has dropped sharply — by about 59% since 2022 — even as needs have surged, according to a recent WFP report.

In June, the US pledged $800m to WFP, which said it will help more than 38-million people in at least 37 countries.

Cherevko of the UN humanitarian office said the larger $1.71bn humanitarian appeal for Afghanistan is just over 26% funded, which is “alarming”, especially since malnutrition and other indicators are worsening.

AP