Duane Davis goes on trial for ‘organising’ Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder

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Duane Davis, right, talks to attorney Michael Sanft as he appears for a pretrial hearing on July 28 2026 in Las Vegas. Picture:

The man who prosecutors say orchestrated the 1996 killing of rap icon Tupac Shakur is scheduled to go to trial next Monday, almost 30 years after the fatal drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 63, faces a single count of murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang in Shakur’s death. He’s been jailed since late 2023 and has pleaded not guilty.

For decades, Shakur’s unsolved killing has gripped hip-hop fans. He is considered one of the most influential rappers of all time, with songs that speak to the human experience of love, heartache and familial relationships. When Shakur died, he was in the midst of a fierce battle for dominance in a music scene increasingly shaped by rival gangs.

The trial, which is expected to last about a month, is unlikely to reveal who pulled the trigger. Instead prosecutors hope to prove Davis was the shot caller and provided the weapon. Gunfire came from the Cadillac Davis was in, and he’s one of the only people there that night who is still alive.

Prosecutors said if Davis hadn’t written explicitly about the killing, or talked about it in interviews, it is likely no-one would have been charged.

Cold case revived in Shakur’s killing

On September 7 1996, Shakur was in the passenger seat of a black BMW driven by Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight. They had just watched Mike Tyson knock out Bruce Seldon and were headed to a nightclub where Shakur was scheduled to perform.

At a red traffic light near the Las Vegas Strip, a white Cadillac pulled up beside them and gunfire erupted. Shakur was shot many times and died six days later, while Knight survived with minor injuries.

Knight is serving a 28-year prison sentence for a fatal hit-and-run.

This undated photo provided by Maurice 'Mopreme' Shakur on July 22 shows, from left, Tupac Shakur, Mike Cooley and Mopreme Shakur in Los Angeles. Picture: (Mopreme Shakur via AP)

The case went cold until Davis began making public statements about his involvement as a leader of the South Side Compton Crips. In 2019 he published a tell-all memoir. The book, along with interviews Davis gave, revived the police investigation.

Davis’s defence attorneys argue there is no evidence he directed the shooting and the state relies on witnesses who weren’t there. The defence said Davis left the narcotics trade in 2009 and worked a steady job before illness forced him to retire in 2014.

For Shakur’s family, the past 30 years have been exhausting and stressful, his stepbrother Maurice “Mopreme” Shakur said. Sitting through the trial will be retraumatising, Shakur said, but he’s “cautiously optimistic” justice will come.

“I hope the trial is fair and we find out the truth,” he said.

Shakur’s death a result of gang feud

Hundreds of pages of grand jury transcripts portray Shakur’s shooting as a culmination of a longstanding feud between rival labels, Death Row Records and Bad Boy Records, and rival gang sects Mob Piru and South Side Compton Crips.

Witnesses said South Side Compton Crips hung out with and provided protection to Bad Boy Records, which was founded by Sean “Diddy” Combs and included the rapper The Notorious B.I.G., or Christopher Wallace. Mob Piru, part of the larger Bloods gang, was associated with Death Row Records, which featured rappers including Shakur, Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre.

The rival gangs fought and retaliated against each other before and after Shakur’s death.

Prosecutors allege Davis orchestrated the shooting to get revenge after Shakur and his entourage beat up Davis’s nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, at the MGM Grand hours before Shakur was killed.

Davis’s book will be front and centre in trial

The prosecutors’ case relies on Compton Street Legend, the book Davis co-authored about the shooting and his time in the Crips, and police and media interviews in which he participated.

His attorneys unsuccessfully fought to block the use of the book and a recording of a 2008 police interview in the trial. They argued the book was fictionalised and had a co-author, making it impossible to know which parts Davis wrote. They also argued Davis’s interview with a federal task force investigating the deaths of Wallace and Shakur was supposed to be confidential and not used against him.

The memoir says Shakur and his entourage “crossed the line” when they beat up Anderson.

“We couldn’t let no record company studio gangsters do us like that,” the book says.

Davis was in the passenger seat of the Cadillac and passed a gun to the back seat earlier that night, according to the book. When they encountered Shakur and Knight, Davis claimed to see Shakur reach for a weapon and wrote “one of my guys from the back seat grabbed the Glock and started bustin’ back”.

No weapon was found in Knight and Shakur’s car, according to retired Las Vegas police detective Clifford Mogg, who was assigned to the investigation in early 2018.

Trial could bring closure, or more questions

Mopreme Shakur said nothing would bring back his stepbrother.

“That would be justice for me,” he said. “But we all know that is unattainable.”

He said he wants allegations that Combs was involved to be explored further. In his book, Davis claims Combs wanted Knight and Shakur killed. Combs has denied having any involvement in Shakur’s death.

He is serving about four years in prison after being convicted of prostitution-related charges. Combs’ attorney did not return emailed requests for comment.

Shakur’s influence in music industry endures

Shakur sold more than 75-million records worldwide with hits including California Love, Changes and Dear Mama. His songs spanned from party anthems to deep social commentary. The issues he discussed still resonate with people 30 years later, history professor Jeffrey OG Ogbar said.

“I can’t think of anyone else in the history of hip-hop who’s had a greater impact in such a short period of time,” said Ogbar, founding director of the Centre for the Study of Popular Music at the University of Connecticut.

AP