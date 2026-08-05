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Four stabbed in London’s Covent Garden area, woman arrested: police

Associated Press

Associated Press

Police are investigating a case of murder after the incident in Kwadwesi on Saturday
The Metropolitan Police said four men, aged 34, 39, 42 and 52, were found with stab wounds early on Wednesday afternoon. Stock image: (bwylezich / 123RF Stock Photo)

London police said on Wednesday that a woman had been arrested after four people were stabbed in Covent Garden, a busy central area popular with visitors.

The Metropolitan Police said four men, aged 34, 39, 42 and 52, were found with stab wounds and that a 47-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assault.

The injured were taken to a major trauma centre in Endell Street. No further update has been given on their injuries.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said the service treated four patients at the scene and took them all to the trauma centre by road.

Police earlier said three people had been stabbed but later updated the figure.

AP


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