UK PM Andy Burnham ‘looking into’ public Epstein inquiry

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British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is reportedly considering a public inquiry into Jeffrey Epstein’s actions in the UK. Picture:

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is looking at holding a public inquiry into the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his actions in the UK, victims minister Alex Davies-Jones told the BBC.

Nearly seven years after his death, the Epstein scandal has rocked the British establishment, leading to the arrests of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles’ brother, and of Peter Mandelson, the former British ambassador to the US.

Burnham, who became the prime minister in July, will meet Epstein’s victims, Davies-Jones told Newsnight, and a public inquiry could follow.

“We are looking into this. We are seeing what is possible,” Burnham said.

British police are already investigating a number of allegations related to the disgraced financier, with possible offences ranging from child sex abuse to trafficking women through UK airports and misconduct in public office.

Davies-Jones said any public inquiry could also examine the alleged actions of the late Egyptian billionaire Mohamed al-Fayed, another public figure who has been accused of rape and sexual assault by hundreds of victims.

Reuters