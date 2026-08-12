Colombia quake death toll tops 250 as rescuers race to find survivors

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Debris at the collapsed Torres de Limonar building in the aftermath of the earthquake in Cali on August 11 2026. Picture:

Rescue crews on Tuesday dug through mountains of rubble in western Colombia, shouting for quiet so they could listen for survivors trapped under buildings that collapsed in a powerful earthquake estimated to have killed at least 250 people.

The 7.4-magnitude quake, the most devastating to strike Colombia this century, tore through its coffee-growing heartland early on Monday, leaving apartment blocks, homes, schools and health centres cracked, leaning or flattened.

Separate reports from affected cities put the death toll at 254 on Tuesday morning, with 101 people killed in Pereira, deep in coffee country, and 95 in Cali, the country’s third-biggest city.

The structure started creaking and just as we ran outside the building collapsed. — Pereira resident Rosa Gonzalez

Many indigenous communities in the forested Pacific-facing region of Choco close to the quake epicentre are without power and basic services, complicating rescue efforts.

The earthquake struck days after the inauguration of new President Abelardo De La Espriella, who travelled to the affected regions and promised economic support to people who lost their homes.

The government, which announced immediate austerity measures as it came into power, is preparing to revise a more than $180bn (R2.9-trillion) budget prepared by their leftist predecessors.

The National Coffee Federation was working on the ground with families to assess damage to farms and rural infrastructure, its chief German Bahamon said on social media.

Rescuers worked through Monday night and Tuesday with cranes, excavators and their hands, creating human chains and passing buckets filled with debris as they searched for people who were trapped.

Nightmare scene

Rosa Gonzalez described how she escaped the guest house she ran in Pereira with her husband and 10-month-old baby.

“The structure started creaking and just as we ran outside the building collapsed,” she said, speaking to Reuters while she stroked her cat, rescued during the night. Though eight made it out alive, an elderly man was trapped on a terrace and she feared he may be among the people killed.

There were people injured, bleeding, screaming and trying to reach their families ... It was like a nightmare come to life — Jose Gallego, social media influencer

Social media influencer Jose Gallego had just arrived at Pereira airport when the earthquake struck. He was recording a live video, capturing footage of violent shaking as he crouched under a table and parts of the ceiling fell.

“There were people injured, bleeding, screaming and trying to reach their families,” he said.

Unable to sleep, Gallego said he was staying in open spaces in case of aftershocks. More than 100 aftershocks had been recorded as of Tuesday afternoon.

“I crossed the city on foot. It took two hours and the scenes were devastating,” he told Reuters. “It was like a nightmare come to life.”

Thousands of people were left homeless as the earthquake brought down apartment complexes and left deep cracks in homes, leaving families to await safety assessments outside.

Alberto Machado, 34, said the quake struck after he dropped his son at school. It destroyed their Cali home, leaving his wife, mother-in-law and two young children to spend the night at a neighbour’s house, unsure of their next steps.

He spoke outside a sports centre that prepared to host 60 people overnight, including 30 elderly people from a damaged nursing home.

Dog and cat shelters put out calls for food, medicine and helping hands.

Rescue cheers

In Cali, residents cooked on streets and salvaged what they could from the wreckage.

Rescue workers, civilian volunteers and local officials gathered outside the destroyed Torres del Limonar apartment complex, once a pair of multi-storey towers in a genteel, tree-lined neighbourhood. Crowds cheered as rescuers pulled a woman alive from the rubble and she was taken away on a stretcher.

Others were less fortunate. Cali’s public health secretary German Escobar said the city’s morgue was full and authorities were bringing more bodies off the streets.

Cali mayor Alejandro Eder, one of several to impose militarised overnight curfews to prevent looting, was shouted out of a hard-hit neighbourhood, footage on social media showed.

Reuters