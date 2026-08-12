Iran set to join Brics development bank

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Iran central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati says his country will soon become a member of the New Development Bank. Picture:

Iran will soon join the New Development Bank (NDB), the development lender established by the Brics group of nations, central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said in a state media report published on Wednesday ahead of a Brics finance meeting in India.

Iran remains under sweeping US and international sanctions and is yet to reach a peace deal to end the conflict with the US and Israel, giving Tehran added incentive to seek alternative financial channels outside the dollar system.

Iran joined Brics in 2024 as the group expanded in a move aimed at deepening economic ties among emerging economies, and it has since made clear its desire to become a member and shareholder of the NDB.

The bank was set up by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa in 2015 to finance infrastructure and sustainable development projects. It has since expanded its membership to include the UAE, Egypt and other emerging economies.

“The most important result of co-operation among Brics member countries is the establishment of the NDB, and our country will soon become a member of the bank,” Hemmati said, according to state media.

Hemmati is attending the first meeting of Brics finance ministers and central bank governors hosted by India, which holds the rotating Brics chair this year.

Brics members have sought to reduce reliance on the US dollar by promoting trade and financial transactions in national currencies.

Hemmati said Iran believed Brics members could conduct trade using their national currencies and was seeking bilateral and trilateral monetary co-operation with other members.

Reuters