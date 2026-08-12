Putin threatens retaliation for Western seizures of Russian commercial vessels

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Russian President Vladimir Putin Putin described Western moves to detain vessels linked to Russia as a breach of international maritime law. Picture:

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Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday threatened retaliation for Western seizures of its commercial vessels, describing them as “piracy”.

Speaking on a visit to a Russian warship taking part in a naval exercise in the Pacific, Putin described the Western moves to detain vessels linked to Russia as a breach of international maritime law.

“It’s nothing but piracy and robbery,” Putin said. “If this is done, we will be forced to respond in kind.”

He said the Russian response wouldn’t necessarily come in the waters where the Russian ships were seized, noting Moscow could retaliate “in any area where we see it as necessary and appropriate”, including in the Pacific.

The Pacific fleet chief, admiral Viktor Liina, told Putin the navy was ready to start inspections of commercial ships serving the “unfriendly nations”.

Russia is believed to be using a fleet of hundreds of ships to evade international sanctions imposed after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

France and the UK have detained tankers suspected of being part of Russia’s “shadow fleet” shipping oil in violation of international sanctions. The EU has sanctioned hundreds of “shadow fleet” ships.

Russia has recently started deploying warships to escort its commercial vessels.

AP