Five killed defusing bomb in Russia-controlled Sevastopol

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Five people were killed while trying to defuse an explosive device in Sevastopol, the largest city in Russia-controlled Crimea, regional governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Thursday.

He said four emergency service bomb disposal specialists and a security guard were carrying out clearance work following a Ukrainian drone attack on the city when the explosion occurred.

Both sides have stepped up air attacks in the fifth year of the full-scale war that Russia launched in 2022.

Russia’s defence ministry said its air defence units shot down or intercepted 362 Ukrainian drones overnight across a number of Russian and Russia-controlled regions, including Crimea, which Moscow seized and annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Reuters