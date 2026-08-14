France’s top court blocks social media ban for under-15s

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Teenagers look at their mobile phone screens during an interview with Reuters in Paris about the bill aimed at banning the use of social networks for those under 15 and mobile phones in high schools. File picture:

France’s top court on Friday blocked a bill banning social media access for under-15s, saying it infringed on freedom of expression, a setback for President Emmanuel Macron, who asked his government to rewrite the legislation.

“By prohibiting minors under the age of 15 from accessing certain online services, the law inherently requires every person, even an adult, to prove their age before accessing them,” the Constitutional Council said in its decision.

“However, by failing to specify the conditions and limits under which such proof must be provided, the legislature has not established the legal safeguards necessary to ensure compliance with these requirements,” it added.

French legislators had approved a ban on social media access for children under the age of 15, becoming the first in Europe to follow Australia, whose world-first ban barred access to platforms including Facebook, TikTok and YouTube for under-16s in December.

Macron has ordered Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu to rework the draft legislation to take the Constitutional Council’s concerns into account, the Elysee said.

It added that Macron was determined that the reform take effect before spring 2027, when France holds a presidential election. Macron cannot run for a third term.

Reuters