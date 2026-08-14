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Germany evacuates 1,800 as wildfire reaches border village

Fire crews battle blaze amid road closures and emergency response

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Large swathes of Germany are tackling dry conditions and high risks of forest fires, weather officials say. Picture: (Bundeswehr/Mohrdieck)

Authorities in Germany ordered about 1,800 people to evacuate their homes in the early hours on Friday after a wildfire in the western region spread towards a village close to the border with Belgium.

Residents should leave the village of Gey immediately and go to an assistance centre set up at a primary school in the nearby village of Strass, municipal officials said in a statement at 4am. They were urged to carry only essential belongings, identification documents and necessary medicines.

On Thursday authorities said a major emergency response was triggered by a wildfire affecting about 25ha of nearby woodland. Firefighters and emergency services battled to restrain the flames and the road through the area was closed.

Large swathes of Germany are tackling dry conditions and high risks of forest fires, weather officials said.

The wider European continent, the world’s fastest-warming, has been fighting an unusually active wildfire season as a wetter winter ​fed growth ​in ⁠vegetation that dried out during rolling heatwaves.

Reuters


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