Trump administration accuses hospitals of improper billing over gender care for minors

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The US department of health, located in the Humphrey building in Washington, pictured, released a report titled 'Wolves in White Coats' that argued some gender-related treatments were paid for under unspecified conditions or, in some cases, based on diagnoses of early puberty. Picture:

The US department of health and human services accused dozens of hospitals and health-care providers on Thursday of improperly billing for gender-affirming care and referred them to the office of the inspector-general and the justice department for investigation.

The department released a report titled “Wolves in White Coats” that argued some gender-related treatments were paid for under unspecified conditions or, in some cases, based on diagnoses of early puberty. The report includes contributors who have been critical of gender-affirming care.

The report said the providers billed for the therapies to treat minors aged nine to 17, documenting an unspecified endocrine or hormone-related disorder diagnosis rather than gender dysphoria. The report alleged inaccurate diagnoses resulted in payments from private and government-sponsored health plans.

The department said as gender care for minors has grown, it has become a larger revenue source for hospitals, creating financial incentives for more frequent billing. Citing conservative the medical advocacy organisation Do No Harm, the agency said hospitals and clinics billed nearly $120m (R1.94bn) for the services provided to minors since 2019.

Gender-affirming care for minors can include clinical counselling, puberty blockers and hormone therapy. Advocates for transgender minors said the services can reduce mental distress and support social wellbeing.

Do No Harm has legally challenged gender-affirming care and diversity, equity and inclusion programmes in health care.

A spokesperson for the American Hospital Association declined to comment on the report.

President Donald Trump’s administration finalised a rule this week barring two major federal health programmes from funding puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries to treat gender dysphoria, which is distress from a mismatch between a patient’s sex at birth and gender identity.

The health department, based on Do No Harm data, named Mount Sinai Hospital, based in New York City, and Boston Children’s Hospital as some of the top billing providers of the services for minors.

“In an era of razor-thin paediatric margins and pressure on hospital reimbursements, this new patient cohort — young, insured or Medicaid-eligible, and requiring perpetual follow-ups — represented a strategic area of growth,” the report said.

Mount Sinai did not respond in time to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Boston Children’s Hospital said it is reviewing the report.

Reuters