World

Pope renews appeal for end to violence against Palestinians in West Bank

Pontiff urges international action as Israeli settlers cut off water and power in Qusra

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Pope Leo at the Vatican on August 5 2026. Picture: (Gregorio Borgia)

Story audio is generated using AI

Pope Leo called on Sunday for an end to violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank amid a siege in the territory’s village of Qusra.

Israeli settlers encircled houses after cutting off water and electricity, in what rights groups have said is a concerted effort to seize more land and further eat into territory where Palestinians aim to establish a state.

“I renew my appeal for an end to the repeated violence against the Palestinian civilian population in the West Bank,” the Pope said, without mentioning specific confrontations or attacks.

“I urgently ask the international community to take action so as to advance the two-state solution, for a fair and lasting peace,” the Pope added after noon prayers at his Castel Gandolfo residence outside Rome.

The Vatican has long backed the idea of a future Palestinian state, which has been recognised by more than 150 of 193 UN member states as encompassing the Gaza Strip and West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition government has overseen massive settlement construction in the West Bank that finance minister Bezalel Smotrich says is aimed at burying the idea of such a state.

The UN and most governments consider the settlements to be illegal under international law related to military occupation. Israel seized the West Bank in the 1967 war but argues the territory is disputed rather than occupied.

Reuters


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

‘We’ll never know’: Carrim’s obstinacy meets Madlanga’s wrath

2

SAA CEO ousting ‘linked to Air Chefs’

3

PETER BRUCE | The folly of South Africa’s industrial hallucination

4

MAKHUDU SEFARA | Pitfalls of privatisation: is the entity the problem, or its leaders?

5

EDITORIAL | Act now to defuse the joblessness time bomb

Related Articles