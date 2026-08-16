South Korea fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers crossed demarcation line, Yonhap says

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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is cheered by soldiers. North Korean troops violated the MDL 17 times last year. File picture: Reuters

South Korea’s military last week fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers violated the military demarcation line, prompting them to return, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday, citing an unnamed source.

Yonhap said multiple North Korean soldiers crossed the military demarcation line (MDL) in the eastern area of the demilitarised zone, in the first reported MDL violation by the North Korean military this year.

The soldiers were probably patrolling the area when they crossed the MDL, and no other unusual activity was reported after the North Korean soldiers returned, Yonhap said.

The North Korean embassy in Singapore did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

North Korean troops violated the MDL 17 times last year, the news agency said. The two Koreas are still technically at war after their 1950-1953 war ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

Reuters