Thousands evacuated after Indonesia quake kills 53

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A person walks near a heavily damaged house after an earthquake in Nanga Mbaur village, East Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, on August 16 2026. Picture:

Around 5,000 people have been evacuated after a magnitude-7.7 earthquake rocked eastern Indonesia, killing at least 53, blocking roads and causing landslides, authorities said on Sunday.

They added that more than 130 people had been injured, many with broken bones.

Saturday’s quake was the Southeast Asian nation’s deadliest since a 2022 quake killed hundreds in West Java.

More than 3,300 people in Indonesia’s Sikka region — one of the hardest hit — self-evacuated or were in a sports arena, according to the country’s national disaster mitigation agency, known as BNPB.

Some residents were stranded outside collapsed homes under makeshift tents made out of tarpaulin, while others received treatment in a tent outside the local hospital.

A sprawling archipelago of 290-million people, Indonesia straddles the “Pacific Ring of Fire”, a seismically active zone where tectonic plates meet, triggering frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Nearly a thousand aftershocks had been recorded since the quake. — Simon Subandi, deputy regent of Sikka

At a now-closed port in Maumere, littered with debris from a collapsed roof and walls, residents said they were scared of aftershocks.

The disaster agency said on Sunday nearly a thousand aftershocks had been recorded since the quake.

Nearby, hundreds of residents filled a sports stadium, which has been designated as an evacuation spot.

As the sun was setting, residents stood in line to get warm drinks. Some mothers hooked pieces of clothing to tent frames to form makeshift cradles for their babies. Other children played soccer outside.

One of these mothers was Lisda, 22, who chose to be in a tent with her twin babies due to the fear of sleeping inside her home.

The area of the quake was hit in 1992 by a magnitude-7.5 earthquake that caused extensive destruction, Indonesia’s geophysics agency said.

Margaretha Movaldes Da Maga Bapa, head of the region’s disaster mitigation agency, said the quake had brought back memories.

“We’ve had quakes often. But this one really brings back the trauma of the one from 1992,” she said, referencing the trucks bringing aid and tents.

Suryaman, a rescue agency official, told Reuters the priority was clearing rubble in the most affected areas of Manggarai, East Manggarai and Nagekeo to find people possibly still trapped under rubble.

Suryaman said the agency had not received missing person reports but added that landslides and aftershocks were impeding the search.

More than 3,500 military and police officers have been deployed to the region, Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya said in a statement.

Power supply was nearly fully restored, but authorities were still working on fixing distribution lines, state utility firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara said Sunday.

The East Nusa Tenggara government has declared an emergency for the province, BNPB said, a move that allows authorities to mobilise resources and funding.

Update: August 16 2026

This article has been updated with more information.

Reuters