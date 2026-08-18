Polish bus crash in Hungary leaves 12 dead and at least 10 injured

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Firefighters and emergency workers at the scene of a deadly accident, where a Polish bus carrying tourists veered off the motorway and overturned, near Mezokeresztes, Hungary, in this handout image released on August 16 2026. Picture:

A dozen people were killed and at least 10 seriously injured after a Polish bus carrying 57 pilgrims veered off a motorway in eastern Hungary in an accident a survivor described as “unimaginable”.

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said in a Facebook post on Sunday the bus had run into a ditch and tipped over at about 1am.

The bus, which had two drivers on board, was returning to Poland from a shrine to the Virgin Mary at Medjugorje in southwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The injured were taken to hospitals in four nearby cities.

Crash survivor Helena Tluczek, from Lubenia, said from her hospital bed she was on the phone with a friend in Poland when the bus suddenly tipped over and rolled. She suffered broken ribs and injuries to her shoulder and spine, and also hit her head, but remembered some of what had happened.

“All the seats were ripped out. People were under the seats. Everyone was screaming for help,” she said. She pulled two people out from under the wreckage and “clawed my way out of the vehicle with my hands”.

Tluczek managed to pull her sister out of the bus before collapsing.

“When I looked back, it was like, Mother of Jesus, it is not possible. It is unimaginable to see what it looked like inside that bus,” she said.

The accident happened near the town of Mezokeresztes in eastern Hungary, police said, on the way towards the city of Nyiregyhaza.

Pictures from the scene showed a badly damaged red bus lying on its side in a ditch on a motorway with windows smashed and belongings and suitcases scattered.

“A Polish-registered bus veered off the straight stretch of road into a ditch and overturned. Preliminary information suggests the driver likely fell asleep,” police said on their website, adding the driver was being taken into custody.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki said on X: “It is with deep sorrow that I received the tragic news of the Polish bus accident in Hungary in which so many of our compatriots died.”

In July 2002, a tourist bus carrying Polish pilgrims flipped over at a roundabout near Lake Balaton in western Hungary, killing 20 people.

Reuters