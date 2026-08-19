At least nine killed in hotel fire in India’s Kolkata

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Firefighters at the hotel where a fire broke out and killed several people in Kolkata on August 19 2026. Picture:

At least nine people were killed, including a child, in a fire at a hotel in India’s eastern city of Kolkata on Wednesday, local police said.

The fire broke out at about 2.50am on the second floor of the hotel building and was brought under control within an hour, a senior police officer told Reuters.

About 30 people were evacuated safely during the incident, which may have been triggered by electrical short circuiting, the officer said.

The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Local media reported injuries, with at least six wounded undergoing hospital treatment.

News agency ANI, in which Reuters has a minority stake, reported citing the fire department that among the dead were Bangladeshi citizens who were in Kolkata to seek medical treatment.

NDTV reported all nine dead were Bangladeshis.

The senior police official Reuters spoke to said the nationalities of those killed were yet to be ascertained.

The hotel is located in a congested area in central Kolkata and is known for budget accommodations and restaurants.

Reuters