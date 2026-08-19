Israel opens criminal probes over killings of Hind Rajab and Gaza rescue workers: military

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A picture of Hind Rajab is held on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening "The Voice of Hind Rajab" in competition, at the 82nd Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, on September 3 2025. Picture: REUTERS

Israel’s military will open internal investigations over its troops’ killings in Gaza of six-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab in January 2024 and 15 emergency and aid workers in March 2025, it said on Wednesday, although rights groups said such probes rarely lead to convictions.

The military said the investigation decisions followed probes by its fact-finding and assessment mechanism. It released decisions regarding five incidents involving the deaths of Palestinians.

They included an examination of the killings of seven aid workers with the World Central Kitchen charity in April 2024. On that incident, the military said there was “no reasonable suspicion of criminal misconduct that would justify the opening of a criminal investigation”.

“For more than a thousand days, the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) has been conducting intensive combat across numerous fronts, carrying out a wide range of military missions in an exceptionally complex operational reality,” the Israeli military said.

In rare cases when commanders or soldiers are convicted, they receive ridiculously lenient sentences compared with the severity of the offence — Yesh Din, spokesperson for the Israeli rights organisation

“As part of the IDF’s obligations under international law and Israeli domestic law, the IDF examines exceptional incidents that occurred during combat,” the military said.

Israeli rights groups say that criminal misconduct investigations into Israeli troops over the killing of Palestinians rarely lead to convictions.

“Nearly zero indictments are served relative to the number of complaints of soldiers and commanders who commit offences,” a spokesperson for the Israeli rights organisation Yesh Din said.

“In rare cases when commanders or soldiers are convicted, they receive ridiculously lenient sentences compared with the severity of the offence.”

BREAKING: Israel opens criminal probes into killings of Hind Rajab, Gaza rescuers



🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/ywGpS07Z2L pic.twitter.com/KUQ3J5tOBA — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) August 19, 2026

During Israel’s offensive in response to an October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, Rajab was pinned down in a car for hours, begging Palestinian medics over a mobile phone to send help, while her aunt, uncle and three cousins already lay dead.

When an ambulance finally arrived, contact with the girl and the rescuers themselves was lost. Twelve days later, the bodies of the girl, her relatives and two ambulance workers were recovered from the area.

• In other news, medical sources told Reuters an Israeli airstrike killed six Palestinians at a police post in Gaza City.

Earlier on Wednesday, in Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, a separate Israeli airstrike killed one Palestinian, medics said, taking Wednesday’s death toll to at least seven.

Reuters