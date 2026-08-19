WATCH | Israeli settler confronts Palestinian American at his besieged West Bank home

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Palestinian American Loui Ridi stands outside his West Bank home, which has been encircled by militant Israeli settlers for more than a week, on August 19 2026. Picture: Reuters/

Palestinian American Loui Ridi raised a giant US flag over his West Bank home, hoping it might deter militant settlers besieging the property. It wasn’t enough to stop one of them from walking onto Ridi’s land on Tuesday during a tense face-off.

Ridi arrived in Qusra late on Monday after travelling from the US, fearing he could lose the property to Jewish settlers who have encircled three Palestinian homes in the village for more than a week, prompting US condemnation.

Ridi, who grew up in the village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, was taking a morning walk among his cherry and fig trees on Tuesday when a settler approached from the hill above, in an encounter filmed by Reuters, the only media outlet present.

“You came to make a mess, ha?” the settler said in Hebrew as he approached, holding what appeared to be a Torah in one hand and filming Ridi with a mobile phone.

“You are a terrorist settler, you know that?” Ridi said, also filming with his mobile.

An Israeli military vehicle drove by a few times before soldiers approached and spoke to the settler, telling him it’s a closed military area.

“I’ll leave if they leave. There are a lot of guys here. We’re all just guarding our territory. If they go inside the house, we’ll leave,” the settler told the soldiers.

The settler eventually retreated up the road before he was joined by two more settlers, and did not respond to a question from Reuters on what he was doing there. Eventually they ambled up the hill and out of sight.

“Just be inside, they go and you’ll be inside. Don’t talk to each other, OK? I’ll solve this problem,” an Israeli soldier told Ridi, instructing him to enter his home.

Ridi told the soldiers the settler’s presence was illegal and he should be arrested.

I decided I want to raise this flag. If, God forbid, I’m unable to protect this house and the settlers end up here, they’re going to raise (their) flag. But before they raise their flag, they have to move the American flag, and that’s the message. — Palestinian American Loui Ridi

The confrontation captured tension in the village where settlers began besieging the homes more than a week ago, part of what rights groups said is a wider effort by settlers to seize more land from Palestinians, further eating into territory where they aim to establish a state.

Families afraid to leave their homes

The Israeli military has said it has deployed forces in the area to try to rein in the settlers and maintain security for residents.

Israeli soldiers speak to an Israeli settler who entered Palestinian American Loui Ridi's property in Qusra, Israeli-occupied West Bank, on August 18 2026. Picture: (Ammar Awad)

However, with settlers still outside, the families are afraid to leave their homes. Ridi hoisted the US flag over his property after arriving.

“I decided I want to raise this flag. If, God forbid, I’m unable to protect this house and the settlers end up here, they’re going to raise (their) flag. But before they raise their flag, they have to move the American flag, and that’s the message.”

Violence by Jewish settlers in the West Bank has been on the rise, some emboldened by the government of right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has spearheaded a massive settlement expansion.

Here’s an American citizen being attacked in the West Bank by an American tax-funded army, American weapons used to attack Palestinian Americans in the West Bank. — Yaser Alkam, spokesperson for a village’s Palestinian American community

One of Ridi’s neighbours, Ibrahim Hassan, who, like most Palestinians, does not hold US citizenship, said he was forced to flee his home last month after settlers accompanied by men in green military garb smashed the windows of his home, entered and beat him.

Yousef Hassan, left, whose house was encircled by militant settlers and later taken over by the military, films an Israeli settler who entered the property of Palestinian American Loui Ridi in Qusra on August 18 2026. Picture: (Ammar Awad)

Israel’s military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Flag ‘a form of protection’

US officials have estimated tens of thousands of Americans live in the occupied West Bank, many of them in a cluster of villages between Ramallah and Nablus, where Qusra lies.

In the village of Turmus Ayya, about 7km southwest of Qusra, local officials said 80% of the town’s population holds US citizenship.

Yaser Alkam, 58, a spokesperson for the village’s Palestinian American community, said there were reasons why he and many others in the village fly US flags over their houses.

“It’s a form of security, a form of protection. It provides deterrence not only to the settlers but also to the Israeli Defence Forces,” he said.

He said it also sent a direct message to the administration of US President Donald Trump.

“Here’s an American citizen being attacked in the West Bank by an American tax-funded army, American weapons used to attack Palestinian Americans in the West Bank,” Alkam said.

Just be inside, they go and you’ll be inside. Don’t talk to each other, OK? I’ll solve this problem. — An Israeli soldier

The US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, a strong supporter of Jewish settlement in the West Bank, on Thursday condemned settlers besieging Ridi’s home as “Israeli terrorists”.

A US official and an Israeli official said on Friday White House officials are pressing Netanyahu to publicly condemn the settlers’ actions.

Netanyahu has not commented on the siege in Qusra.

Reuters