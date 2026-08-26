WATCH | Eight South Koreans missing in massive flash flood in Nepal

Eight South Koreans working on a hydropower plant are missing and 10 others stranded after a massive flash flood along the Nepal-Tibet border, South Korea’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
The workers are employed by the Korea Energy and Doosan Enerbility company, the ministry said, adding that Nepal had deployed a rescue team to search the affected area.
Another 10 South Korean workers affiliated with Doosan Enerbility are stranded in the area and awaiting a helicopter sent by Nepalese authorities to evacuate them.
South Korea has established a task force led by the foreign minister and plans to send a joint rapid-response team comprising government officials and fire and police authorities to Nepal as soon as possible.
Reuters
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