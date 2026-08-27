China approves J&J psoriasis pill Icotyde, says drugmaker

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Psoriasis, a chronic autoimmune condition that causes itchy, scaly, and inflamed patches of skin, affects more than 8.4-million patients in China, according to J&J. Picture:

China’s drug regulator has approved Johnson & Johnson’s oral pill for psoriasis, ​the company said on Thursday, intensifying competition in the world’s second-largest pharmaceutical market with rivals including Bristol Myers Squibb and AbbVie.

Psoriasis, a chronic autoimmune condition that causes itchy, scaly, and inflamed patches of skin, affects more than 8.4-million patients in China, according to J&J. Other treatments include its own Tremfya, Bristol Myers’ Sotyktu and AbbVie’s Skyrizi.

Wall ​Street analysts have said J&J’s drug, Icotyde, has “blockbuster potential” as a safe and effective oral medication and that the once-daily medication could capture significant market share from injectables, such as Skyrizi and ​Tremfya.

It was approved in China for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, J&J said in a statement. Asked about availability, pricing and sales expectations for the local market, a spokesperson referred Reuters to the statement.

Other drugmakers including China’s Innocare Pharma and Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical are also developing experimental oral treatments in a global market largely dominated by injectables.

Reuters