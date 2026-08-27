Indonesia tightens security as students rally one year after deadly protests

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University students protest against government policies, including state budget spending, a free meals programme and expanded military roles in civilian affairs, in Jakarta on August 18 2026. Picture:

Indonesia has boosted security around parliament in the capital Jakarta and other major cities as demonstrators gathered for rallies on Thursday, a year after a wave of violent anti-government protests erupted across the country.

Thousands of students and civilians joined nationwide protests against the government’s spending priorities in August last year. At least 10 people were killed during the rioting, while nearly 7,000 were arrested and hundreds sentenced.

On Thursday students will rally in Jakarta, Yogyakarta and Makassar to protest against government policies and demand harsher punishment for corruption.

President Prabowo Subianto’s approval rating has plummeted to 38% in August, according to a poll by Tempo, a leading investigative media organisation. His administration has been facing mounting pressures from its costly populist programmes, which have raised concerns from investors and the public.

A major source of discontent has been Prabowo’s free meals programme, which has been dogged by governance issues, mass food poisoning and other legal challenges.

Chief security minister Djamari Chaniago said the deployment of security personnel was not aimed at clamping down on freedom of expression.

“We will escort them so their aspirations can be conveyed properly,” he said.

At least 18,000 police personnel have been deployed near the parliamentary complex, Tempo reported. Police buses and military trucks were also seen around Jakarta’s main roads, according to a witness.

Stop free meals, militarisation

In Jakarta, three different groups are expected to protest, including students from universities, demanding an end to free meals and “militarisation”, and lower staple food prices, said representative Kahirul Ammar.

“We chose August 27 to commemorate because last year there were riots and other incidents. Today we want to convey our aspirations, not cause riots,” he said, adding the protests would start on Thursday afternoon.

Another group involved is the United Pati Community Alliance, a grassroots group from Pati in Central Java which was behind protests last year in response to a plan to raise property tax by 250%.

About 200 of its members wearing black shirts were protesting at the parliamentary building from Thursday morning.

They called on parliament to pass the asset forfeiture bill, allowing the government to seize assets involved in crimes such as corruption and money laundering, while urging death sentences for the perpetrators, said Adi Junanto, a member of the group’s legal staff.

A former mayor of Pati who spearheaded the tax increase is facing trial for alleged corruption.

The lawmakers met with the group’s representatives and promised to resign if they did not pass the law by December 15 at the latest, the group’s leader Supriyono told protesters after the meeting.

Another group will also hold a rally in the parliamentary building in support of Prabowo, local media reported.

Reuters