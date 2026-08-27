Pedestrian killed, 10 injured after car rams into pedestrians in France

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The driver, who was later arrested, is a man born in Russia. Picture:

A car deliberately rammed into a group of pedestrians standing in front of the train station in Caen, northern France, on Wednesday night, killing one and injuring 10, local authorities said.

“The toll is heavy as we have one death, seven people in critical condition and three people in serious condition,” said the prefect of the department of Calvados, David Clavier.

The driver, who was later arrested, is a man born in Russia, he said, adding the man was unknown to intelligence services.

His motivation is not known yet and police are investigating and sifting through CCTV footage.

Reuters