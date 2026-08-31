Indonesia and US launch annual military exercises

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A member of the Canadian armed forces and members of the US army during the opening ceremony of Super Garuda Shield, an annual joint military exercise involving Indonesia, the US and several other nations, in Bandung, West Java province, on August 31 2026. Picture:

The US and Indonesia launched their annual joint military exercises on Monday, the first since announcing a new defence partnership this year, with drills from tactical airborne jumps and missile firing to jungle training and cyber defence.

Super Garuda Shield, held annually since 2006, will run until September 11 and include more than 4,700 personnel, with 13 other countries taking part, including Japan, South Korea, Australia and Canada.

The exercises will take place in several regions of Indonesia and will include infiltration drills, firing of stinger missiles, jungle training and naval manoeuvres.

We are not only meeting for another annual training cycle. We are writing a historic new chapter in our bilateral relationship. — Majj-Gen Patrick Ellis, US army commanding general of the 4th infantry division

This edition comes after the two countries’ defence ministers signed a major defence co-operation partnership in April, which Jakarta said will include US support in its military modernisation initiatives and training of its troops.

“We are not only meeting for another annual training cycle. We are writing a historic new chapter in our bilateral relationship,” Maj-Gen Patrick Ellis, US army commanding general of the 4th infantry division, said at the opening of the exercises in Bandung.

Indonesia has long maintained a foreign policy of non-alignment, with President Prabowo Subianto vowing to befriend all nations and maintain good ties with the US and China.

An Indonesian military member speaks to members of the Australian defence force during the opening ceremony of Super Garuda Shield, an annual joint military exercise involving Indonesia, the US and several other nations, in Bandung, West Java province, on August 31 2026. Picture: (Claudio Pramana)

Indonesia earlier this month agreed to boost its military ties with Beijing during a visit by China’s foreign and defence ministers.

Super Garuda Shield will also include humanitarian disaster relief efforts.

Natural disasters such as earthquakes and landslides are common in Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,000 islands and more than 100 active volcanoes that sits on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire. A 7.7-magnitude quake earlier this month in East Nusa Tenggara killed more than 100 people.

An ongoing battle for Indonesia has also been wildfires that burnt nearly 95,00ha of land in July, almost doubling the damage done in the previous six months, with haze blanketing the region and causing respiratory problems and school closures.

Reuters