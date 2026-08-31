Russia and Israel spread disinformation on Ceuta crisis, says Spain’s Sanchez

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Russia and Israel both spread and amplified disinformation related to the mass entry of migrants into Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta last month, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday, citing research by the EU’s foreign service, EEAS.

Sanchez said it was “evident” the two countries had used the crisis to criticise the Spanish government, as they were at odds with Madrid over its position on the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Reuters