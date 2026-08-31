WATCH | Iran’s army says it attacked UAE air base with drones

Iran’s army said it attacked the Al Minhad air base in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with drones early on Monday, Iranian state TV reported, citing a statement from the army.
The army said the attack targeted locations where US forces and helicopters were stationed at the base.
It said the attack was in response to the killing of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and Iranian civilians on Larak Island.
Reuters
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