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Oncology firm Novocure says cyberattack exposed US patient records

Reuters Agency

Reuters

The department justice and constitutional development was hacked using ransomware on the evening of September 6. Stock photo.
Novocure said it activated its cybersecurity response plan, implemented containment measures and initiated an internal investigation of the event. Stock photo: (123RF/DOLGACHOV)

Oncology company Novocure said on Tuesday a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorised access to certain information systems in mid-August exposed internal records of more than 1,400 US patients.

The breach adds to a growing number of cyberattacks on the health-care sector, including medical device makers Abbott, Stryker, Medtronic and Boston Scientific, drugmaker Novo Nordisk and drug-delivery equipment supplier West Pharmaceutical Services.

Here are some more details:

  • Novocure said it activated its cybersecurity response plan, implemented containment measures and initiated an internal investigation of the event.
  • The exposed data included internal company patient ID numbers and general contact information for health-care providers the company works with and for Novocure employees, such as their job titles and phone numbers.
  • Data for fewer than 50 other patients in the western US that included additional identifying information was also exposed.
  • The company said access to its medical treatment devices was not obtained and all its systems are fully functional.
  • Novocure does not expect this cybersecurity incident to have a material impact on its financials.

Reuters


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