Good chance trapped workers are alive in Nepal hydropower plant, official says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rescue personnel search for victims inside the Rasuwagadhi hydropower project tunnel in this image obtained from a video released on August 31 2026. Picture:

There is a high chance dozens of workers may be found alive after a week trapped in an underground chamber at Nepal’s ​Rasuwagadhi hydropower plant following deadly flash floods, a Nepal electricity authority official said ‌on Wednesday.

“In Rasuwagadhi, we think 46 people are trapped in a room-like structure in a tunnel,” said Amhsu Kiran Shahi, a board member of the authority.

“We are very confident they must be ​alive after one week because they have food and water in ​the building.”

So far, Nepali authorities have rescued 279 people from hydropower projects swamped by ⁠the unprecedented deluge of ice, rock, mud and debris triggered by a glacial collapse ​near the country’s border with China.

At least 639 more were still missing, some of whom ​are believed to be trapped in tunnels linked to the hydropower projects, where Nepali, Indian and Chinese rescue teams are digging to find survivors.

The Rasuwagadhi hydroelectric project, a 111MW facility located in the hard-hit Rasuwa district, lies in a mountain valley 5km away from Nepal’s border with China.

“This is the only project where it’s possible to walk through the tunnel. The army tried doing that three days ago, but they didn’t find the room,” Shahi said. “We are going in again.”

Rescuers are also looking for survivors believed to be trapped inside tunnels at other locations, where powerhouses have spaces and rooms for people to stay, according to Nepal’s army spokesperson Raja Ram Basnet.

At the Upper Trishuli 3A facility, another project hit by the floods, it took rescue workers almost six days to find the tunnels because of thick mud, Shahi said.

“We are expecting survivors in there because we are told there is a dry space inside. We are trying to break into the tunnel now,” he said.

“We are using every technology available in Nepal, and we are taking help from the Indians, Chinese, Koreans. We have experts from Australia too.”

The disaster created at least 2.2-million tons of debris, according to a preliminary estimate by the UN development programme, including parts of buildings, rocks, and sediment, the equivalent of six Empire State buildings.

Reuters