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Two Turkish-flagged commercial vessels collide off Istanbul

Search and rescue under way for missing bulk carrier and 10 crew members

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Three stowaway migrants are seen on the rudder blade of petrol vessel Althini II after traveling from Nigeria and before being rescued by Spanish coast guard, in this picture released on the Salvamento Maritimo official Twitter account, at sea near Las Palmas de Gran Canaria port, in the Canary Islands, Spain on November 28, 2022. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MUST COURTESY SALVAMENTO MARITIMO/File Photo
Coast guard ships and helicopters have been dispatched to the scene of the collision for search and rescue. Picture: (Salvamento Maritimo/Handout via REUTERS)

Two Turkish-flagged commercial vessels collided off Istanbul in the Sea of Marmara on Wednesday and contact has been lost with one of the ships, the Istanbul governor’s office said.

The Turkish-flagged Alsu, en route to the Aegean port of Aliaga, and the Turkish-flagged Tugberk Imamoglu, en route to the Black Sea port of Karadenizeregli, collided off the Silivri district of Istanbul at about 3am on Wednesday, the governor’s office said in a statement.

Coast guard ships and helicopters were dispatched to the scene for search and rescue, and there was no visible damage on the Alsu, the statement said. Authorities were unable to establish contact with the Tugberk Imamoglu and its 10 crew members.

According to data from the Istanbul Chamber of Maritime Commerce, the Tugberk Imamoglu, owned by Zeybe Denizcilik, operates as a bulk carrier, while the Alsu, owned by Ozpulathane Deniz Tasimaciligi, operates as a chemical tanker.

The search and rescue operation was still under way, the governor’s office statement said.


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