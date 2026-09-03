Belgium reports about 3,000 excess deaths over summer due to heat

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Smoke rises from a wildfire in the High Fens region of Belgium on August 17 2026. Europe battled wildfires during an extremely hot summer. Picture:

Heatwaves from June 18 to August 16 caused 2,935 excess deaths in Belgium, or 22.6% excess mortality, public health body Sciensano said in a report on Thursday.

From June 18 to July 3, Belgium recorded its highest excess mortality, with 2,035 additional deaths, or 48.8% above expected levels, Sciensano said.

Starting on June 18, maximum temperatures of about 30°C were recorded for 10 consecutive days, including three days of temperatures about 35°C, with nights during that time also exceptionally warm.

Sciensano said mortality from June 18 to July 3 was the highest recorded during a heatwave since the start of its analyses in 2000.

The two other heatwave periods, from July 4 to 17 and July 28 to August 16, saw lower excess mortality, with 535 excess deaths (14.8%) and 365 excess deaths (7%), respectively.

While people aged 65 and older account for most heatwave-related deaths, Sciensano said excess mortality also occurs among younger people.

Europe experienced several heatwaves during the summer, with the UN weather agency last month saying periods of extreme heat are becoming more frequent, intense ‌and longer-lasting as climate change warms the planet.

Reuters